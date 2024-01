A powerful blow to the airfield in Gostomel near Kyiv.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"What I see: there were several powerful explosions, a column of smoke over the place where the airfield," - wrote the author of the publication.

The news is updated ....

Read more: Russian army conducts ground attack in Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, Sumy, Luhansk, Donetsk areas, - Butusov