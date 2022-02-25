Kyiv has entered the defense phase, the situation is difficult, - Klitschko

Kyiv has entered the defense phase. The city authorities are urging city residents not to leave their homes.

The mayor of the city Vitaly Klitschko reported about it today at a briefing, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, the situation is difficult.

"I want to urge the residents of our city (do not leave home - ed.) Not to be in danger. The city has entered a phase of defense. Some sabotage groups have entered the city. All those who can defend the city must help the people of Kyiv to defend Kyiv," the mayor addressed.

So Klitschko called on to stay indoors or in bomb shelters. It is still possible to go to the last ones as soon as the siren started, the mayor added.

