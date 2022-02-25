Council of Europe suspends Russia's membership

The Joint Committee of the Council of Europe, which brings together the PACE leadership, the representatives of the member states and the Secretary-General of the organization, recommends that an exclusive procedure be applied to Russia, leading to the country's exclusion from the CoE.

This was stated by PACE President Tina Cox at a press conference in Strasbourg, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

Tini Cox said that during the meeting of the Joint Committee there was a consensus on the decision, which should be formally adopted later on Friday.

"I have been in the PACE for a long time, and this is the first time I see such unity at all levels.

Formally, this decision is to be made by the CoE Committee of Ministers, which will meet in the evening, but Cox has repeatedly stressed that only one option is being considered. "Having started the war against Ukraine, Russia has replied that it cannot be part of our organization," Cox said in response to a question from European Truth.

It is worth noting that Tiny Cox is considered one of the most pro-Russian members of the PACE, so far he has systematically defended Russia's interests in all situations, in particular, was an advocate for lifting sanctions against Russia in PACE in 2019, but this time he spoke strongly about Russia's inadmissibility. and its incompatibility with the principles of organization.

Read more: Zelenskyi ordered to inflict maximum losses on the invaders - Zaluzhny

Mentioned art. Article 8 states that any member of the Council of Europe who has seriously violated Article 3 of the CoE Statute (Respect for the Rule of Law and Fundamental Freedoms) withdraw from the Council of Europe ". According to Cox, there is now a formal suspension. However, if desired, the Committee of Ministers may also consider excluding Russia from the organization, Cox added.

An emergency extraordinary session of the PACE is planned for March due to the events in Ukraine, and Russian representatives will no longer be allowed to attend.

"If the CMR decides to suspend membership, it will mean that Russia will not be able to participate in all activities of the organization ... It is impossible to violate the fundamental principles of the Council of Europe and continue to work in it," said Cox.