Two shells hit the SBU regional building in Chernihiv. VIDEO

According to Censor.NET, this was confirmed in a comment to "Hromadske" in the regional department of the SES.

"Two shells hit the building of the regional department of the Security Service of Ukraine in Chernihiv. The building is currently on fire," the statement reads.

It will be recalled that the Russian military fired on Vorzel in the Kyiv region and hit an orphanage with 50 children.







