Russian helicopter, Su-25 shot down in OOS area, IL-76 & Su-25 flying in Vinnytsia direction destroyed. Heavy fighting in Vasylkiv and Kyiv
At the beginning of the day, two enemy targets were shot down in the area of the Joint Forces operation by the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - a helicopter and a Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian occupation forces.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff.
Also, the Su-27 fighter of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the military transport aircraft IL-76 MD of the Russian occupation forces and destroyed the enemy.
Another Su-25 of the Russian occupiers, flying in the direction of Vinnytsia, was destroyed by a Ukrainian Su-27 pilot.
Heavy fighting is currently underway in the town of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, where the occupiers are trying to land an airborne force.
Active hostilities are taking place on the streets of Kyiv. Everywhere the enemy receives a decent rebuff and incurs losses.