Situation in Kyiv is 100% controlled. Local battles continue, army holds the defense, - Podoliak

The situation in Kyiv is 100% controlled. Local battles continues, the Ukrainian army is defending.

The adviser to the head President Office Mykhailo Podoliak reported about it, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Hromadske".

As of the morning of February 26, the Russian army lost more than three and a half thousand soldiers, more than two hundred - in captivity, Podoliak said.

Commenting on the situation in Kyiv, People's Deputy People's Servant Mariana Bezuhla said: "As of now, after a difficult night, Kyiv is under the control of the Ukrainian state. The saboteurs are being neutralized. Watch and act."