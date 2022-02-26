We ask Red Cross to take out thousands of Russian occupiers bodies, - Vereshchuk

Ukraine asks the Red Cross to organize the removal of the bodies of the Russian occupiers from the territory of Ukraine.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

"We appeal to the International Committee of the Red Cross. We ask the ICRC to help take the bodies of Russian soldiers to Russia. Thousands of bodies of the occupiers. This is a humanitarian need and we ask that the bodies of the Russian occupiers leave Ukraine and go to Russia.

Russia needs to know how many such bodies and how many occupiers lie on Ukrainian soil today.

Read more: 101st Brigade destroyed an enemy column near Beresteyska metro station in Kyiv

Red Cross, do everything in your power to solve this humanitarian problem. We appeal to the Russians. Make the bodies of your sons, your husbands smaller! Otherwise, there will be thousands of them! " Vereshchuk said.