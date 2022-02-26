Every day, Russian troops lose dozens of tanks, hundreds of armored vehicles and thousands of Russian soldiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces

Russian occupiers are losing the offensive pace, waiting for the introduction of additional units in the battle and are forced to stop to replenish supplies.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports about it, as reported by Censor.NET.

The enemy continues its offensive operations in selected areas. Its main efforts are concentrated in the Polissya, Seversky, Slobozhansky and Tavriya operational districts. Russian conditions.

Units of the Russian occupiers are losing their offensive pace, waiting for additional units to enter the battle and are forced to stop to replenish supplies, "the statement said.

Up to seven battalion tactical groups of the enemy were stopped in the Polissya direction in the areas of BORODYANKA, BUCHA, VYSHHOROD. The Russian invaders have partially lost their combat capability and are trying to regroup.

The Russian occupiers attempted to land an airborne landing party in the Tomylivka area and at the VASYLKIV airfield (the landing party was destroyed).

In the Sivers'kyi region, the Russian occupiers continued their offensive with forces of up to 14 BTGs to block KYIV from the northeast, but were stopped by units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the cities of Nizhyn, Velyka Doroha, and Obychiv.

During this operation, 17 BTGs were introduced in this direction. The occupier had no reserves left.

In Slobozhanshchyna, up to 12 battalion tactical groups of occupiers from 1 tank and 20 all-military armies were stopped in front of Okhtyrka and in the districts of Bohodukhiv, Derhachiv, Pechenehy.

In the Tavriya direction, the enemy continues its offensive operations and is forced to introduce second echelons in the direction - up to 3 BTGr from the 58th General Army of the Southern Military District.

Read more: Ukrainian air defense shot down Russian missile flying to dam of Kyiv reservoir

In total, the invaders lose dozens of tanks, hundreds of armoured vehicles and thousands of Russian soldiers every day.

The Slobozhansk group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to conduct a defence operation. Stopped and held the predominant forces of the Russian occupiers.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulses enemy airstrikes. Continues to conduct systematic hostilities. During the past 24hrs, the aircraft of the Air Force performed 34 flights/departures for fire damage to clusters of manpower and equipment in the area of ​​the HORODNYA railway station of the Chernihiv region and a road bridge in the area of ​​the settlement of Kherson. VAYRACTAR - TV2 hit targets south of HOSTOMEL airfield.

The combined forces are conducting a defensive operation, holding positions along the line of demarcation. There is no opponent of success in any of the areas.