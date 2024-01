A bus with passenger was fired at on Izium-Kharkiv highway near village Volokhiv Iar.

As Censor.NET informs, Volodymyr Matsokin, Izium mayor assistant, told "Suspilne" about that.

As the result of firing at the bus there are 14 injured, 1 dead – told Stepan Maselskyi, the head of Izium DSA.

Read more: Every day, Russian troops lose dozens of tanks, hundreds of armored vehicles and thousands of Russian soldiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces