Ukrainians donated over a billion hryvnias to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in two days

In just two days Ukrainians donated 1,16 billion hryvnias to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, says Censor.net.

"Love for Ukraine can’t be measured in numbers. But we will try to illustrate numerically how clients of one of the state banks support their country," says the message.

Thus, in two days of February 25-26, they transferred to the special accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine, dedicated to the support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

560,000 payments of a total of 375 million hryvnias from E-aid cards (government vaccination incentives program);

900,000 payments of a total of 785 million hryvnias from personal accounts.

"Glory to Ukraine! We will prevail together!" says the message.