President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi addressed citizens of Belarus

Ukraine is not ready for talks in Belarus, as aggression against Ukraine is also coming from its territory.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated this at a briefing today, Censor.NET reports.

"If there were no aggressive actions from your territory, we could speak in Minsk. In your city. When you were neutral, we spoke in Minsk, we met many times. This is right. This is truthful. To talk like neighbours. Right now, you haven't made your big choice yet. And it is ahead, it should depend only on you. Not on Russia, not on Ukraine, not on America, but on the people of Belarus.

That is why now we say - not Minsk. The venue for the meeting may be other cities. Of course, we want peace. We want to meet, we want the end of the war! Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku - we proposed to the Russian side all of this. Any other city suits us in a country from whose territory missiles are not launched. Only in this way can negotiations be honest. And they can really end the war." he said

See more: Two enemy helicopters shot down in northern Kyiv. PHOTO