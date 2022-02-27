Kuleba called on foreigners who want to defend Ukraine to contact Ukrainian embassies: "Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too"

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged foreigners, who want to defend Ukraine as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, to contact Ukrainian embassies.

"Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries. Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too" Kuleba wrote on Facebook on Sunday, Censor.net reports.

