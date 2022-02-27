Control over Kharkiv is completely ours! - regional state administration Sinehubiv

The Russian enemy, who broke into Kharkiv, proved to be completely demoralized.

The head of the Kharkiv regional state administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on telegram, as reported by Censor.NET.

"Control over Kharkiv is completely ours! The Armed Forces, the National Police, the Defense Forces are working to get rid of enemy," he wrote.

"Russia's enemy is absolutely demoralized. Directly in Kharkiv, throwing enemy vehicles in the middle of the road, whole groups of 5-10 people surrender to Ukrainian troops. As soon as they see at least one representative of the Armed Forces, they surrender," he added.

Commenting on the situation in the region as of now, he noted that Chuguiv is completely controlled by Ukrainian troops, Ukrainian flags on all administrative buildings.

"Russian aggression continues in the Lipetsk direction, Vovchansky and Belgorod. We are fixing separate columns of Russian equipment. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively fighting in their positions," Synehubov said.