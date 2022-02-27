Russia has destroyed the "Dream", but they will never destroy the dream of a free Ukraine, - Kulebа
Russia has destroyed the An-225 "Mria" ("A Dream" in Ukrainian), but they will never destroy the dream of Ukrainians about a strong and free state
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Kuleba has reported about it on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.
This was the world’s largest aircraft, AN-225 ‘Mriya’ (‘Dream’ in Ukrainian). Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail! pic.twitter.com/TdnBFlj3N8— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 27, 2022