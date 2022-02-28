Ministry of Defense on Russian troops loss: 5,300 people, 191 tanks, 816 armored vehicles, 29 aircraft, 29 helicopters
This was announced on Facebook by Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar, informs Censor.NET.
"Total estimated losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 28.02 as of 6.00:
Planes - 29
helicopters - 29
Tanks - 191
Armoured combat vehicles - 816
Cannon - 74
Automotive equipment - 291
Tanks - 60
UAV OTR-3
Ships/boats - 2
Air Defense Means - 5
The personnel is approximately 5300 (to be specified) ", - Malyar writes.
She emphasizes that the information is indicative and can be clarified, as it is extremely difficult to obtain after the battle, because commanders focus primarily on fighting.
"In addition, we can only get information after the end of the battle, and the battles are extremely long in time. Data can be received the next day, and sometimes every other day. on the other hand, it is quite difficult to separate on which day certain losses occurred," Malyar summed up.