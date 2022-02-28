Operational situation from Foreign Affairs Ministry as of 10.00 on February 28

Ukrainian diplomacy has mobilized an unprecedentedly broad anti-Putin coalition to support Ukraine in the People's War against Russian invasion. It currently includes 84 countries and 13 international organizations.

Russia is already suffering unprecedented losses. And this is just the beginning. This was stated by Dmytro Kuleba, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Military assistance

During the first 100 hours of our country's defense against Russian invaders, Ukrainian diplomacy mobilized more than $ 1 billion to help partners purchase modern weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The United States, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, the EU and other countries provide us with a large number of portable anti-aircraft missile systems, anti-tank systems, small arms, ammunition, demining equipment, bulletproof vests, helmets, medical kits, fuel for military equipment.

The issue of transferring fighter jets to our state is currently being resolved in order to more effectively repel enemy attacks in the air.

Sanctions

The anti-Putin coalition of states has imposed three packages of painful sanctions against Russia: the list of Russian banks to disconnect from SWIFT is being finalized, half of the financial reserves of the Central Bank of Russia are frozen, Sberbank of Russia is restricted, the sale, supply, transfer and export of oil refining technologies the use of dual-use export licenses, in some countries the issuance of visas for Russian citizens has been suspended.

The Russian ruble has already collapsed to an all-time low.

For the first time in modern history, sanctions have been imposed on incumbent President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian diplomacy is conducting an active diplomatic offensive in the direction of imposing a full embargo on Russian oil and gas.

32 countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines and planes.

Russian disinformation channels RT and Sputnik are being shut down en masse in Europe.

The coalition is developing a sanctions attack on the aggressor state. Preparations for a fourth package of sanctions against Russia have begun, which will include the expulsion of some Russian diplomats and further tightening of sanctions against the banking system and Putin's entourage. The EU is considering the creation of so-called "Register of Russian Corruptors", which will include both government officials and businessmen close to the Kremlin, who will not be able to have financial relations or do business with the civilized world.

Financial Aid

Our partners have decided to provide financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of more than 1.5 billion dollars.

Humanitarian help

We raised more than $160 million. The United States to meet the priority humanitarian needs of Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression. The amount of this assistance is increasing daily.

Ukrainian defenders hold the front on Ukrainian soil, and Ukrainian diplomacy continues to counterattack on the diplomatic front. International support is helping Ukraine in the People's War against Russian invaders. Glory to Ukraine!