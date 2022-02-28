News • War Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations started. VIDEO 12:54 28.02.2022 65 834253 Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations started on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. As reported by Censor.NET. Your browser does not support HTML5-video Read more: Ministry of Defense on Russian troops loss: 5,300 people, 191 tanks, 816 armored vehicles, 29 aircraft, 29 helicopters Belaruswarnegotiations Share Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp Share on Viber Copy link