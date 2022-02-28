ZELENSKY SIGNS APPLICATION FOR UKRAINE'S MEMBERSHIP IN EU. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has signed an application for Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Sibiga.

"The President of Ukraine V. Zelenskyi has just signed a historic document - an application for Ukraine's membership in the European Union. Together with the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada R. Stefanchuk and the Prime Minister of Ukraine D. Shmygal, a Joint Statement was signed," he wrote.

"Documents are already on the way to Brussels! Congratulations, Ukraine, congratulations to all of us! The story is being made now!" - added Sibiga.







