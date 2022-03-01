Belarusian troops enter Chernihiv region – media
110040277
Belarusian troops have entered Chernihiv region, Suspilne Chernihiv said with reference to Vitaliy Kyrylov, a representative of the regional department of the Pivnich (North) territorial defence.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"Belarusian troops have entered Chernihiv region. Vitaliy Kyrylov, a representative of the regional department of the Pivnich (North) territorial defense, confirmed the information to Suspilny. More details later," the Suspilne Chernihiv said in Telegram.