Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed occupiers equipment at Berdyansk airfield

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the equipment of the occupiers at the airfield of the Russian-occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhia region.

This was reported in the telegram channel of the operational headquarters of the Berdyansk executive committee, Censor.NET reports.

"5 minutes ago, the Armed Forces destroyed the occupiers' equipment at Berdyansk airfield by hitting Point-U," the statement said.

Berdyansk residents are asked not to go outside unnecessarily and take care of their safety. "The occupiers are roaming the city," the statement said.

The executive committee reports that the mount on the flagpole with the Ukrainian flag was broken at night. Residents of Berdyansk restored it and raised the flag.









