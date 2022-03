Ukrainian air defense has just shot down a Russian SU-30 aircraft over Irpen in Kyiv region.

The commander-in-chief of ZSU Valery Zaluzhny reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"We have just shot down a Russian SU-30 plane over Irpen. The calculation of the air defense system has worked out perfectly!" Zaluzhny wrote.

