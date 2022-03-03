Russian troops in the Kharkiv region killed 34 people, 285 injured, including 10 children

In the Kharkiv region, 34 people were killed and 285 were injured (including 10 children) as a result of shelling of residential areas by the Russian aggressor.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"Over the past 24 hours, from 2 to 3 March, the enemy continued to hit residential areas and entire settlements with its deadly bombs, shells and jet artillery, cynically killing civilians. 10 of them are children, "the statement reads.

It is noted that as a result of ammunition entering houses and administrative buildings, several dozen fires occurred, 30 of which were rescued by rescuers, working even under fire.

Around 8 am, the centre of Kharkiv was subjected to a massive missile attack. The rockets hit two office buildings, which caught fire. The area of ​​the fire was 600 square meters. m. During rescue operations, SES fighters rescued 10 people from the rubble. Four people died.

At 13:31 an enemy projectile hit a residential building on Sq. Constitution, 3 in the centre of Kharkiv. There was partial destruction of this building. The blast damaged building structures and destroyed the windows of the house on Sq. Constitution, 2/2. 17 people were rescued during the rescue operation.

At 13:33 the shell hit a garage cooperative at the address: Kharkiv, street Academician Pavlov, 289. There was a fire area of ​​300 square meters. m. The bodies of three victims were found on the spot.

At 13:57 - fire with an area of ​​40 square meters. m in Kharkiv on the street. Lesya Serdyuka, 18. The shell hit between the 4th and 5th floors of the 16th floor. 20 people were evacuated from the house. At 14:40 a fire on the street. Myronosytska, three houses were on fire at once: № 32, 34, 36. The reason is the same. The area of ​​combustion was 1000 square meters. Rescuers rescued 13 people.

Watch more: Russian troops fired on Chernihiv: oil depot is on fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS

At 22:13 the bomb was dropped on the house on the street. Peasant, 84 in Kharkiv. As a result of an airstrike on the building, there was a fire in the area of ​​55 square meters. m. Two people were rescued from the rubble, three were injured and two died.

At 22:57 the enemy attacked the village, where there is no military infrastructure nearby. The blow was inflicted on the village of Yakovlivka, Kharkiv district. Two cars and an outbuilding caught fire, and private households were damaged. Seven people were injured and two were killed.

At midnight there was a massive air raid on the peaceful city of Izyum - the city of Cossack glory. The battle lasted from 00:14 to 02:02. The bombs hit houses on the street. Soborniy, 39, street Ukrainian, 6, street M. Fedorenko, 16 and others. As a result of the airstrike, a 5-storey residential building was damaged, in which a woman was rescued from the rubble. Also on the street. Eight people died in Ukraine, including two children (about five or six years old). Rescuers pulled their bodies out from under the rubble. On the street. M. Fedorenko, SES officers rescued two women who were trapped in a destroyed house.

In addition, as a result of a massive airstrike, the Saltiv housing estate was damaged. In residential high-rise buildings, structures were damaged and windows were destroyed. Information on the presence of victims is currently being clarified.

"Rescuers received about 236 applications for unexploded ordnance. Pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service, despite the threat of enemy fire, demined 230 of them. We will stand. We believe. We believe that we will regain our right! Everything will be Ukraine," he said.