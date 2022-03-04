Threat of Belarus' invasion of Ukraine has not yet been confirmed, - Podoliak

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the president's office, said that the risks should not be exaggerated until there is confirmation of the threat of direct invasion and Belarus' participation in hostilities.

He stated this at a press conference in Lviv, Censor.NET reports with reference to "UNIAN".

According to Podoliak, the risks on the part of Belarus in Volyn should not be exaggerated.

"To date, there is no mobilization to the extent sufficient for Belarus to take part in hostilities ... and today we have no information that it is ready to take part in hostilities on the side of Russia," he said.

The adviser to the head of the Security Service confirmed that Belarus had ceded its territory to Russia within the framework of allied relations, but "no more."

"So far, there is no threat from the Belarusian side of direct invasion, ie their involvement in a foreign operation," he added.