Large Russian Federal National Guard Troops Service column defeated near Kharkiv. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers falsely hoped that the Ukrainians could be dispersed.

This was announced on Facebook by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov.

"And this is the whole large column of the Russian Federal National Guard Troops Service, broken up near Kharkiv, plus some cars in the suburbs, one of which I filmed. Just as they used to disperse Russia's population. They came to beat us with batons. That's why Russia is losing this war, no matter how many years it has been going on," he said.

