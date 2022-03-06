Russia prepares second wave attack - Danilov

The myth of the most modern and powerful Putin's army in the world was destroyed and burned on the roads of Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, Chernihiv region and Mykolayiv region. In no direction have Russian terrorist forces achieved strategic success. But the enemy is preparing a second wave of a large-scale attack, for which Ukraine must be ready.

The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov wrote about it on the page on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

The eleventh day of the heroic National Resistance continues! We have withstood the first, most difficult wave of attacks by Russian orcs. The myth of the world's most modern and powerful Putin army has been destroyed and burned on the roads of Kyiv and Kharkiv The Ukrainian army is repelling, and the day of our victory over the Russian chimera is getting closer every day, but the enemy is still dangerous and is preparing a second wave of large-scale offensive, which we must approach as ready and united as possible," Danilov said.

He stressed that the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Odesa remain strategically important.

"The enemy's plan is to take key cities around, to bleed the Ukrainian Armed Forces, to create a situation of humanitarian catastrophe for the civilian population," the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council stressed.

According to him, the main focus of the Russian occupation forces is shifting to the South, trying to deprive Ukraine of access to the Black and Azov Seas, which, in their opinion, will create conditions for economic suppression of the Ukrainian Resistance.

"The enemy does not give up hope to capture Kyiv and creates resources for the encirclement of the Dnieper. On the part of Ukraine there is regrouping, replenishment of fresh reserves and saturation of the Ukrainian army with the latest weapons. work to destroy the occupiers and return all Ukrainian lands!

Funerals for Russian mothers and tons of charred Russian military are a reminder of the next wave of occupiers: don't climb - we'll kill! And we will kill so much that the intoxicated Russian society will wake up, if not from guilt, then from pain. And we reach out to you. Never fight with the Ukrainians, sooner or later we will come to you to repay all the debts you have accumulated, and the bill has run for centuries. Glory to Ukraine! Death to the enemies!" Danilov summed up.