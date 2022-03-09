Russia has lost more than 12,000 soldiers, 317 tanks, 49 aircraft and 81 helicopters in Ukraine since Feb 24 - General Staff of AFU

The total combat losses of the Russian invader on the territory of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, as of March 9, approximately amounted to more than 12,000 personnel, 317 tanks, 1,070 armoured combat vehicles, 120 artillery systems, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

As reported by Censor.NET.

At the same time, Russia lost during this period 56 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 28 air defence systems, 49 aircraft, 81 helicopters, 482 vehicles, three ships/boats, 60 tanks with fuel and lubricants (fuels and lubricants), seven unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level.

"The data is being verified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities," the report says.

