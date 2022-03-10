Evacuation from Bucha, Borodianka, Irpin, Hostomel to Kyiv to be organized on Thursday - National Police
The evacuation from Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpen and Gostomel to Kyiv will continue on Thursday, March 10. The occupiers promised to cease fire.
The chairman of the Kiev regional military administration Alexey Kuleba reported about it, informed Censor.NET.
Evacuation addresses:
Irpin, hotel "Irpin", street Soborna, 105B
Bucha, Bucha City Council, street Power engineers, 12
Gostomel, Correctional Colony, st. Peaceful, 3A
Borodyanka, Church, street Orthodox - Street Central.
The evacuation was confirmed by the National Police.
The police reminded the citizens about the need to strictly follow the instructions of law enforcement officers, to bring documents and things, to remain calm.