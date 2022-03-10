Russian propagandists will be brought to justice for complicity in war crimes – Zelensky

Russian propagandists will be brought to justice for complicity in war crimes, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said in his video address.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"War crimes are impossible without propagandists who cover them up. I want to tell them one thing: you will answer in the same way as all those who order bombs to be dropped on civilians. We will find all the property of propagandists and their associates. We will do our best to confiscate it wherever it is. You love a rich life, love prosperous countries, but you will not have this anymore," the head of state said.

According to him, this will be just the beginning. Zelensky stressed that Russian propagandists will be prosecuted for collaboration in war crimes.

He also said that one day they would be hated by Russian citizens, by all those whom they have been cheating on a daily basis for many years.

He reminded that after yesterday's airstrike on a maternity hospital and children's hospital in Mariupol, three people were killed, including one child, and the number of wounded, including children, women and medical workers stood at 17.

The President said that Russian television "mentioned" this topic during a talk show.

"But not a word of truth was said. The Russians lied to that there were no patients in the hospital and no women or children in the maternity hospital. The Russians lied to that ‘nationalists’ had allegedly settled there. At some positions. They lie confidently, as always," Zelensky stressed.

Read more: Evacuation from Bucha, Borodianka, Irpin, Hostomel to Kyiv to be organized on Thursday - National Police

As reported, on March 9, a Russian airstrike on Mariupol destroyed a maternity hospital, a hospital as well as children's and therapeutic departments. Three people were killed, including one child.