Russian occupiers launched missile strike on Dnipro and Lutsk

The Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the Dnipro and Lutsk.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Eyewitnesses say that they fired on the Petrovsky plant in Dnipro. This is me about the explosions that our citizens have been hearing for the last half an hour. According to them, three rockets have arrived," said People's Deputy Maksym Buzhansky.

"Lutsk was hit. There were 6 powerful explosions near the airport. Smoke is visible," journalist Yuriy Romanenko said.

A video of a missile strike on the Dnipro also appeared on the social network.

