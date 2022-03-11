Putin orders to prepare terrorist attack at Chornobyl NPP – Defense Intelligence

According to available information, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the preparation of a terrorist attack at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the Defense Intelligence Agency of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"According to available information, Vladimir Putin ordered the preparation of a terrorist attack at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. A man-made disaster is planned to be created at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant controlled by Russian troops, the responsibility for which the occupiers will try to shift to Ukraine," the Intelligence Agency said on Facebook on Friday.

As noted, at present, Chornobyl NPP is completely disconnected from the monitoring systems of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the plant is de-energized, and the resource of the existing diesel generators is designed for 48 hours to maintain the safety systems.

"The occupiers refused to give Ukrainian repairmen access to the plant. At the direction of Alexander Lukashenko, 'Belarusian specialists' also entered there. Among them, under the guise of nuclear workers, Russian saboteurs also enter to organize a terrorist attack. At the same time, over the past few days, Putin's troops have attacked Zaporizhia NPP and Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology [an experimental nuclear reactor is located there]," the Intelligence Agency said.

The agency informed that in order to imitate the involvement of the Ukrainian military in the Chornobyl accident, the occupiers are trying to create fake "evidence" in support of their version.

"In particular, near the Antonov airport in Hostomel, Russian automobile refrigerators were seen collecting the bodies of the dead Ukrainian defenders. There is a possibility that they will be passed off as killed saboteurs in the Chornobyl zone. That is, without getting the desired result from the ground military operation and direct negotiations, Putin is ready to resort to nuclear blackmail of the world community for the sake of concessions to support Ukraine," the agency said.

It is noted that at present, both Ukraine, the world, and Russia itself understand that statements about Ukraine's involvement in the creation of a nuclear danger are only staged according to a mediocre scenario.

"Despite this, such actions by Putin will have catastrophic consequences for the whole world. It seems that this is exactly what the Russian dictator is counting on, demanding unacceptable concessions," the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.