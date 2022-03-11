Russian planes attack Belarusian settlement on border with Ukraine to involve army of Belarus into war – Air Forces Command of Ukraine. VIDEO

Russian aircraft launched an airstrike on the Belarusian settlement of Kopani, located near the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, on Friday to involve the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in the war with Ukraine, the press service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Today at 14.30, information was received from the State Border Guard Service that Russian planes took off from an airfield in Belarus, entered the territory of Ukraine, turned around over our settlements of Horodysche and Tumen, after which they inflicted a fiery defeat on the settlement of Kopani (Belarus)," the Air Force Command said on Facebook.

At the moment the 9th border detachment is watching the occupation of this settlement by the enemy.

"This is a provocation. The goal is to draw the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus into the war with Ukraine," the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

At the same time, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said that in addition to strikes on Belarus, Ukrainian territory also came under attack by Russian aircraft.

"SU attack planes flying into the territory of Ukraine from Belarus bombed the Ukrainian territory, after which they launched air strikes on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. The flight of two warplanes from a neighboring state was recorded by border patrols in Rivne region," the State Border Guard Service said.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has already responded to the actions of the Russian army.

"We officially declare: the Ukrainian military did not plan and do not plan to take any aggressive actions against the Republic of Belarus! We appeal to the Belarusian people – do not let yourself be used in a criminal war! You have never been occupiers and murderers! Do not become them now for the sake of the interests of the Kremlin," the Ukrainian intelligence service said.





