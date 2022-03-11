1582 peaceful Mariupol residents died from Russian shelling

1582 peaceful Mariupol residents were killed by Russian occupation forces in 12 days of blockade of the city and ruthless shelling of residential neighbourhoods.

The Mariupol city council reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Bright memory of those killed in this terrible war. Every occupier will burn in hell. We will never forget and will never forgive this crime against humanity, against Ukraine, against Mariupol!", - said in a statement.

