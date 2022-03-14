Occupiers fire at Antonov plant in Kyiv

In Kyiv, Russian occupiers fired at Antonov plant and a multi-storey building, Kyiv City State Administration said in a Telegram channel.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The local authorities said that according to preliminary data, two people were killed and seven were injured of varying severity.

About 70 people were evacuated from the explosion site in a residential building.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of an artillery shell hitting a multi-storey building in the Obolonsky district of Kyiv on Monday morning, the building was partially destroyed and apartments on the third and fourth floors caught fire. It is known about two dead and three injured, the search continues.