As result of Russian armed aggression in Ukraine, 90 children killed – PGO

As a result of the armed actions of the Russian army in Ukraine, some 90 children were killed, more than 100 were wounded, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 90 children were killed and more than 100 wounded as a result of the Russian armed aggression as of the morning of March 14, 2022. Most of the victims were in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr regions," the PGO said in a statement in a Telegram channel on Monday.

In particular, as they say in the statement, only on March 13 in Mykolaiv region as a result of attacks of the civil infrastructure two children were lost and two more are wounded.

The PGO also says that 379 educational institutions were damaged as a result of bombing and shelling, some 59 of which were completely destroyed. Most of the destruction, namely 119 educational institutions, recorded in Donetsk region; while 30 in Mykolaiv, some 28 in Sumy, some 35 in Kyiv, some 21 in Kherson regions and some 24 in Kyiv.

"These figures are not final due to the lack of the possibility of inspecting the scenes where the Russian armed forces are conducting active hostilities and in the temporarily occupied territories," the PGO said.