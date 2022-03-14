As result of fall of Russian missile fragments in Kyiv on Kurenivka, one killed, six injured – Klitschko

As a result of the fall of fragments of a missile fired by Russian troops on the Kurenivka district of the Ukrainian capital, one person was killed and six were injured, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Just recently, fragments of a missile fell on the road at Kurenivka. One person killed and six were injured. The two wounded were taken by ambulance. The trolleybus, which was without passengers, was completely destroyed. Windows, damaged balconies of neighboring houses and commercial premises on the first floors flew out," he said in the Telegram channel.

According to Klitschko, rescuers and ambulance crews are at the scene.

Read more: Close the sky: Censor.NET publishes list of petitions to state bodies of partner countries