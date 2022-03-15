Curfew in Kyiv introduced from 20:00 on March 15 to 07:00 on March 17 - Klitschko

A curfew is being introduced in Kyiv from 20:00 today. It will last until 7:00 am on March 17.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko in a telegram channel.

"From 20:00 on March 15 to 7:00 on March 17 is a curfew in Kyiv. Therefore, I ask all Kyivites to prepare for the fact that they will have to be at home for two days or, in case of an alarm, in hiding," Klitschko wrote.

According to the decision of the military command, from today, March 15, from 20:00 - curfew will be introduced in Kyiv.

It is forbidden to move around the city without special passes. You can only go out to reach the shelter.