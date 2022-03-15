Rada extends martial law in Ukraine until April 25

The Verkhovna Rada has extended martial law in Ukraine until April 25, 2022, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos parliamentary faction) has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Today, the parliament has gathered again at the Verkhovna Rada... a number of important... decisions have been made," Zhelezniak wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, the extension of the martial law in Ukraine is stipulated in bill No. 7168 on the extension of the martial law in Ukraine, which was backed by 343 MPs.

"The period of martial law in Ukraine is extended from 05.30 on March 26, 2022 for a period of 30 days," the bill says.

On February 24, after the Russian attack and the shelling of all regions, martial law was introduced in Ukraine.