Russian terrorists bomb sports center in Mariupol

Russian terrorists launched an airstrike on the Neptun sports centre, which was used as a shelter for pregnant women and mothers with young children.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported this.

"These scum are trying to physically destroy Mariupol and Mariupol residents, who have long been a symbol of our resistance. Today they launched an airstrike on the Neptun swimming pool. Pregnant women and women with children are now under the rubble," he said.

Read more: Invaders drop bomb on Mariupol Drama Theater, where residents were hiding, number of dead unknown - city council. PHOTO

Kyrylenko also recalled that Russian occupiers fired from Grad multiple launch rocket systems at a convoy of cars traveling from Mariupol to Zaporizhia, injuring five people, including a child, and bombed the Drama Theater, which was used as a bomb shelter for several hundred residents of Mariupol.

"The Russians are already starting to lie as if [the theatre building was used as] the headquarters of the Azov regiment. But they are well aware that there were only civilians there," Kyrylenko.