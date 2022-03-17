In Mariupol drama theater began to dismantle debris, people are alive – MP Taruta

The bomb shelter in the building of the drama theatre in the city of Mariupol, Donetsk region, withstood and people remained alive, MP from the Batkivschyna faction Serhiy Taruta has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"After a terrible night of uncertainty, by the morning of the 22nd day of the war, finally, good news from Mariupol. The bomb shelter withstood. The rubble began to be dismantled, people are coming out alive," Taruta said on his Facebook page.

As reported, on March 16, Russian occupiers dropped a high-powered bomb on the building of the drama theatre in the city of Mariupol, Donetsk region, where residents of the city were hiding from shelling. Taruta also said that fierce battles were going on in Mariupol and no one could get to the rubble.

