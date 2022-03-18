Some 130 people evacuated from bomb shelter of shelled theater in Mariupol, fate of 1,300 more unknown – Denisova

Some 130 people managed to get out of a bomb shelter in a basement of the Drama Theater in Mariupol, Liudmyla Denisova, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of this hour, we know that 130 people have been taken out, but according to our data, there are more than 1,300 people who are in these basements, in this bomb shelter. We pray that all of them will be alive, but at the moment there is no information about them," Denisova said on the air of the telethon on Friday.

Rescuers continue to work on the spot.

Watch more: Two people died when Russian shells hit Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district. VIDEO&PHOTOS