About 35,000 residents evacuate from Mariupol in two days –military administration head

Since humanitarian corridors from Mariupol were opened, about 35,000 civilians have been able to leave the city on their own transport and on foot, Donetsk Regional Military Administration Head Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"In total, this is about 35,000 people who left for the indicated two-plus days," Kyrylenko said on a TV telethon on Friday.

He stressed that the leadership of the region is improving the logistics processes of evacuation. All residents of Mariupol who evacuated from the city receive necessary assistance.

Read more: Civilians, including US citizen, killed in Russian shelling of Chernihiv