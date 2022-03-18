222 people, including four children, killed in Kyiv since Russian invasion began

A total of 222 people, including 60 civilians, have been killed in Kyiv since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Mykola Povoroznyk, First Deputy Head at Kyiv City State Administration, said this at a briefing on Friday, March 18.

"Some 889 people, including 241 civilians, among them18 children, were wounded during the period of hostilities in the capital. A total of 222 have been killed so far, including 60 civilians, among them four children," he said.

Also, according to him, 757 children were born in the capital during 22 days of the war.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression of Ukraine, the enemy damaged 36 houses, five private estates, six schools and four kindergartens in Kyiv.

Facades, balconies and windows in 55 houses were also damaged.