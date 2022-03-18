Opinion on Ukraine's application for EU membership will be prepared within several months - Zelensky

The European Commission plans to prepare its opinion on Ukraine's application for membership in the European Union within a few months.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this on Twitter following a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Had a substantial conversation with EC President Ursula von der Leyen. EC opinion on Ukraine's application for EU membership will be prepared within a few months. Ukraine's Government and EC are instructed. Moving to our strategic goal together," Zelensky said.

As reported, EU leaders at a summit in Versailles (France) on March 10 recognized Ukraine's European aspirations and European choice and proposed that the European Commission provide its opinion on Ukraine's application for EU membership.

On February 28, Zelensky signed an application for Ukraine's membership in the European Union.