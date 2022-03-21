Death toll from missile attack on Podilsky district of Kyiv rises to 8 people

Eight people were killed and massive destruction was caused as a result of a missile attack on Podilsky district of Kyiv on Sunday evening, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reports.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As a result of enemy shelling and a fire, a shopping center was destroyed. Windows in nearby residential buildings and cars parked nearby were damaged. According to preliminary data, eight people were killed," the message on the Telegram channel says.

It is noted that information about the dead and injured is being specified.

In fact, criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported four dead and one injured.