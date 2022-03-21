Russian troops carry out 90% of attacks on civilian objects, - SES

The vast majority of enemy shelling falls on civilian infrastructure.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Roman Primush during a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"90% of the occupiers' shelling is carried out on non-military facilities. We carry out 200 trips a day in such cases. Most rescuers are involved in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv regions, as well as in the cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv," Primush said.

