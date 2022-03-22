Russian invaders fire on grocery store in Severodonetsk, killing and injuring people

In Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, Russian invaders fired on a queue at a grocery store, killing and injuring people.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Repeating yesterday's incident at a supermarket in Kharkiv. The occupiers hit a store in Severodonetsk. We have the killed and the wounded, the number is being clarified. Orcs cynically kill Ukrainians! They deliberately targeted the queue! People just came to buy food…" Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai posted on Facebook.

Russian president Putin declared war on Ukraine on February 24 and launched a large-scale invasion. Russian troops shell and destroy infrastructure, conduct massive shelling of residential areas of Ukrainian cities and towns using artillery, MLRS, and ballistic missiles. Ukraine courageously resists the aggressor.

