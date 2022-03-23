Russian troops fire on Kyiv: buildings in Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts damaged. PHOTOS

The enemy shelled Kyiv again - damaged houses in Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts - a shopping centre, private sector buildings and high-rise buildings came under fire.

Mykola Povoroznyk, the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, announced this, Censor.NET reports.

"During the night, a shopping center and the private sector in the Sviatoshynskyi district came under fire. Fires were extinguished, no one was found. The premises of the shopping center and two private houses were damaged," he said.

In addition, the Shevchenkivskyi district came under fire in the morning.

"Rescuers and medics are working on the scene. Currently, several private houses and high-rise buildings are on fire. Four people were injured. Information about the victims and the nature of the destruction is being clarified," Mykola Povoroznyk said.

