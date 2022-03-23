Russia's total losses amount to about 15,600 people, 101 aircraft, over 500 tanks since war start – General Staff

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost about 15,600 personnel, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on Wednesday.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to a Facebook post, the enemy also lost 517 tanks, 1,578 armored fighting vehicles, 267 artillery systems, 80 multiple rocket launchers and 47 air defense systems.

In addition, 101 aircraft and 124 helicopters, 1,008 vehicles, 70 tanks with fuel and lubricants, 42 operational-tactical UAVs and 15 units of special equipment, as well as four ships were destroyed.

"The data are being specified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities," the General Staff stressed.

