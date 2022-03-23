The Insider journalist Oksana Baulina killed as result of shelling of Podilsky district by Russian occupiers

Oksana Baulina, a journalist with The Insider, killed as a result of shelling in Podilsky district of Kyiv on Wednesday, the editorial office of the publication said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"She filmed the destruction after the shelling of Podilsky district of the capital by Russian troops and came under new missile fire. Another civilian was killed with her, two people accompanying her were wounded and hospitalized," the publication said.

It said that in the past Baulina worked for the Anti-Corruption Foundation in Russia.

After the organization was included in the list of extremist, it went abroad. Later, as a correspondent for "The Insider" (the editorial office is located in Latvia), the journalist came to Ukraine, where she worked on creating reports from Lviv and Kyiv.

