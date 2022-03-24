"We ready to discuss terms of peace, but not ready to fulfil ultimatums," - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi answered the question whether he was ready and under what conditions to meet with the head of the aggressor state Vladimir Putin.

Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN, the head of the Ukrainian state told about it in interview to la Repubblica.

According to him, he was ready for this meeting during all the last years, when he was already the President of Ukraine. After all, the war in our country has been going on for 8 years.

"Russia's large-scale war against Ukraine has been going on for a month. I am ready for this meeting now, as I have repeatedly stated publicly. We all need peace. We are ready to discuss ceasefire terms, peace terms, but not ready to fulfil ultimatums," Zelensky said.

